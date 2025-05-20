Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for Rithm Capital Earnings

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

