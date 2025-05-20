Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,112 shares during the period. Dime Community Bancshares makes up approximately 1.1% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

