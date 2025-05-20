Walrus (WAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $840.40 Million

Walrus (WAL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Walrus token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walrus has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Walrus has a market cap of $840.40 million and approximately $36.18 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walrus

Walrus’ genesis date was March 26th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,416,667 tokens. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Walrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,315,416,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.64644622 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $40,774,282.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

