Woodline Partners LP Has $51.71 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $51,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ COO opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

