Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HYI opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.