Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 349,824 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 349,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.76.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.