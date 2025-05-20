Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,075.58 or 0.99967573 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,559.12 or 0.99476222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official website is shoggoth.monster.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00765791 USD and is up 25.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,375,765.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

