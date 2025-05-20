8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $702.0 million-$724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.3 million. 8X8 also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

8X8 Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,997.27. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 8X8 stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 505.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.