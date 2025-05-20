TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Zacks reports. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TATT opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $380.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of TAT Technologies worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

