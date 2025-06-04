Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

