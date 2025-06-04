iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,522 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

