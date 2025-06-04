Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

