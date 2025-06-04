Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $10,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $800.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

