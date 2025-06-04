Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $527.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.34. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.