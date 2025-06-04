Veracity Capital LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,980. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

