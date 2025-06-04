Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,270 shares of company stock worth $26,553,563 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

