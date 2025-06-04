Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:T opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

