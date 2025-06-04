GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 168.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

