JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.49. The company has a market capitalization of $740.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

