Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Floyd Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,441.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.2% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrien Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 164,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $449,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $178.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.