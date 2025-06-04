Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Sells 5,445 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,512,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.