Leverty Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $527.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

