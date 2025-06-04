Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,049,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.