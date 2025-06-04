Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 13,567 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

WMT stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

