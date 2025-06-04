Park Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.32 and a 200 day moving average of $271.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

