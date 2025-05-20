Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 2nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

