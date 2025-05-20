Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

