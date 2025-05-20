Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) is Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,168 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for 0.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Cencora worth $216,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 430.2% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $292.37 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.76. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

