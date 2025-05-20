Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

