Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,029,907 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,312,000. Twilio makes up 1.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,470.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,567. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.2%

TWLO opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Twilio’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.