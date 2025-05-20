Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $133,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $580.47 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.52 and its 200-day moving average is $556.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

