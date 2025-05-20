UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.53 Billion Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.99% of S&P Global worth $1,529,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $14,040,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,173,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $523.89 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

