SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.