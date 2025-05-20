US Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 1.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of VONE opened at $270.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $279.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
