Ulysses Management LLC Sells 318,556 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Ulysses Management LLC reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,556 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,949,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,551,000 after buying an additional 1,940,214 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Aramark by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,690,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after buying an additional 1,547,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Aramark by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860,179 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

