Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,662 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Cardinal Health worth $80,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.