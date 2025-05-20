US Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

