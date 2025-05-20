Whelan Financial Invests $292,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $516.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.