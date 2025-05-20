iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 1,192 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $275.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $260.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

