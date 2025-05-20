445 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.23.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.