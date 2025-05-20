iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

