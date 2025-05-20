US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

