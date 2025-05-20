iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279,204 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $34,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

