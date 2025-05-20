Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $554,879.31

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $554,879.31 and approximately $2,965.85 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,075.58 or 0.99967573 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,559.12 or 0.99476222 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,762,994 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
