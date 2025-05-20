Shrub (SHRUB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.58 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Shrub has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $1.54 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shrub token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shrub has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,075.58 or 0.99967573 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,559.12 or 0.99476222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00705112 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,619,140.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shrub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

