Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Windsor Advisory Group LLC

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 642.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

