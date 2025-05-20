Vance Wealth LLC Sells 753 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Vance Wealth LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

DFUS stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

