APF coin (APFC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million

APF coin (APFC) traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One APF coin token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. APF coin has a market cap of $66.75 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APF coin has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

APF coin Profile

APF coin was first traded on April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,958,388 tokens. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 0.44123516 USD and is down -29.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,685,601.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APF coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

