Ulysses Management LLC Lowers Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Ulysses Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.