Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Informatica

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Informatica in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on INFA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

NYSE INFA opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Informatica has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $227,073.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,624.16. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $643,827 in the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Informatica by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

